today's howtos
-
Matt Keeter ☛ It's Free Real Estate
Personally, I start getting nervous when my hard drive is below 10% capacity.
At my day job, our largest firmware image was at 96% of available flash space, after months of slowly creeping upward: [...]
-
Jacob Adams Tookmund ☛ Regular Reboots
Uptime is often considered a measure of system reliability, an indication that the running software is stable and can be counted on.
However, this hides the insidious build-up of state throughout the system as it runs, the slow drift from the expected to the strange.
As Nolan Lawson highlights in an excellent post entitled Programmers are bad at managing state, state is the most challenging part of programming. It’s why “did you try turning it off and on again” is a classic tech support response to any problem.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Install Deepin Desktop on Ubuntu
Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) offers a sleek design, intuitive layout, and smooth integration, making it a popular choice for those seeking a different desktop experience.
-
Hackaday ☛ Galvanize Your Grip On Grep With This Great Grep Guide
These days, you can’t throw a USB stick without hitting something that’s running Linux. It might be a phone, an embedded device, or your TV. Either way, it’s running Linux, and somewhere along the line of the development of whatever your USB stick smacked into, somebody used the GNU Regular Expression Print utility- better known as Grep. But what is Grep, and why do you need it? [Anton Zhiyanov] not only answers those questions but provides Grep by example: Interactive Guide to help you along.