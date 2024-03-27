Uptime is often considered a measure of system reliability, an indication that the running software is stable and can be counted on.

However, this hides the insidious build-up of state throughout the system as it runs, the slow drift from the expected to the strange.

As Nolan Lawson highlights in an excellent post entitled Programmers are bad at managing state, state is the most challenging part of programming. It’s why “did you try turning it off and on again” is a classic tech support response to any problem.