Achronix and Bluespec Launch Linux-Ready RISC-V Processors for Speedster7t FPGAs

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 27, 2024



Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, in partnership with Bluespec, Inc., has unveiled a new line of Linux-compatible RISC-V soft processors tailored for the Achronix Speedster7t FPGA series. This integration uniquely combines Bluespec’s RISC-V processors with Achronix’s 2D Network-on-Chip (NoC) architecture, enhancing FPGA design scalability and integration capabilities.

Notable for their versatility, the processors can be customized with various accelerators, supporting user, supervisor, and machine privilege levels. They are compatible with the full RISC-V stack, including BareMetal, RTOS, and Linux. Key connectivity features include DDR, UART, optional debug ports, and GPIO, along with versatile peripheral extensions and a robust interrupt controller system comprising both PLIC and CLINT.

Read on