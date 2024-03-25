For a while Qt has been offering qmlls, a Language Server Protocol implementation for QML. This allows popular text editors like Kate (and some lesser known ones like Visual Studio Code) to work with QML code without having to write dedicated support for it.

Naturally many people are eager to use it to hack on KDE code. When trying to do that you probably have encountered some frustration with things not working as expected. So what’s going on there, and how can we make it work?

First and foremost one must mention that qmlls is still under heavy development. There’s a number of things missing that you’d expect from a fully featured LSP implementation. If you encounter something that looks like it should work but doesn’t, don’t hesitate to file a bugreport.