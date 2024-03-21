Linux Devices and Retro
Linux Gizmos ☛ Renesas RA4E1/RA6M3 Reference Kits for AI & ML Applications
Renesas Electronics has recently unveiled two development kits featuring the RA4E1 and RA6M3 32-bit microcontroller units. These new kits are specifically designed to enable easy integration of AI and ML technologies into edge and other real-time applications.
Linux Gizmos ☛ High-Torque Strain Wave Gear Actuator: Lynxmotion LSS-P-S1 for Advanced Robotics
The Lynxmotion’s Smart Servo PRO Standard Actuator (LSS-P-S1) is an innovative robotic actuator recently featured by RobotShop. This configurable servo motor is suited for both semi-professional and professional uses, including robot arms, animatronics, and research projects
Open Hardware/Modding
Olimex ☛ AgonLight2 the fastest Z80 retro computer development is remarkable
AgonLight2 is incredible small Z80 based retro computer which has 512KB of RAM, VGA display and PS2 Keyboard. The AgonLight2 community just in Facebook is over 1700 people.
Ruben Schade ☛ Demonstration of the restored WITCH computer
This is a demonstration of the Wolverhampton Instrument for Teaching Computing from Harwell (WITCH) computer at the Bletchley Park museum. Seeing those valves, and hearing all those relays is incredible.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ Implementing an Android™ based cloud game streaming service with Anbox Cloud
Anbox Cloud brings Android from mobile devices to the cloud. This enables service providers to deliver a large and existing ecosystem of games to more users, regardless of their device or operating system. Existing games can be moved to Anbox Cloud with zero to minimal effort.
