Security and Authenticity Leftovers

The Biden administration warned governors Tuesday that “disabling” cyberattacks are targeting drinking water and wastewater systems throughout the country and urged them to help identify and address any vulnerabilities.

Water and wastewater systems can represent an “attractive target” for cyberattacks because of their essential nature and frequent lack of “resources and technical capacity to adopt rigorous cybersecurity practices,” said Michael Regan, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan in a letter.