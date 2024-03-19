Open Hardware and Devices for Linux
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ AAEON’s Multi-PoE Fanless Appliance for Embedded In-Vehicle Solutions
Today, AAEON unveiled the VPC-5640S, a multi-PoE and fanless appliance, specifically designed for the embedded in-vehicle solutions market. This versatile device supports various 12th Gen Intel Core processors and is compatible with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory.
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
Closing the loop: The little mainboard that could! - Fairphone
This is the story of three smartphones and one mainboard. That’s the power of reuse and recycling.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Meet the Raspberry Pi Store's Tim Stenning
The Raspberry Pi Store in Cambridge’s Grand Arcade recently celebrated being open for five years – quite a feat for a store that started off life as a pop-up. One of the keys to its success was bringing in experienced electronics retail staff from the recently defunct Maplin, including Tim Stenning.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Season 6 of the Hello World podcast is here
The Hello World podcast helps connect computing educators everywhere. Season 6 episode 1: Do kids still need to learn to code?
-
Danilo Campos ☛ If you can use open source, you can build hardware - Redeem Tomorrow
Building any product is hard, but building a hardware product is a superset of the basics of any product challenge, adding in the iron constraints of the physical world. It’s not enough to imagine how something looks: you have to also find a way to build it in a way that matches your imagination, while simultaneously accommodating all those physical constraints.
It’s work.
But also? It’s never been easier than it is today. I just built complete replacements for my heat pump controllers. I hated those dinky remotes. You couldn’t read them in the dark at all, and programming them was about as bad as anything you remember from the bad old days of VCRs.
-
[Old] Wired ☛ The tech behind Taylor Swift concert wristbands
While people are wondering whether there’s some high-tech involved, it’s not as complicated as it seems. Coldplay, Lady Gaga, and many other K-Pop concerts have used this LED technology in the audience’s wristbands to create immersive visual effects. “It’s funny because oftentimes people think there’s GPS in each of the devices, or there’s a lot of advanced AI technology,” says Vincent Leclerc, co-founder and CEO of PixMob in an interview with WSJ. “But we are really like, the old-school technology,” he chuckles.
PixMob is a leading concert LED company that is also behind several impressive lighting designs for concerts including the Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour, Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball Tour, and Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour. Leclerc explained the three simple and “old fashion” ways to make those wristbands work.
-
El País ☛ Roni Bandini: An invention to silence reggaeton with artificial intelligence
The first step to create a machine capable of jamming the reggaeton signal is to train an AI system to recognize the genre. Then, by using a Linux computer, Bandini scans the Bluetooth signals, to determine which may belong to the speakers emitting the noise. “From this point [onwards], the machine takes charge,” he notes.
Reggaeton Be Gone recognizes thousands of songs. Once it identifies any one of them, it generates signal interferences and counterattacks the speakers, by sending several connection requests in order to cause a disconnection, or to at least deteriorate the sound quality. “For the machine to work, the volume of the neighbor’s reggaeton has to be high enough,” he clarifies.
-