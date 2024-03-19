eBPF, Security Guidance, and Patches
-
Security Week ☛ UK Government Releases Cloud SCADA Security Guidance
The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) released security guidance on Monday to help organizations that use operational technology (OT) determine whether they should migrate their supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems to the cloud.
SCADA systems have traditionally been isolated from the [Internet] and even the local enterprise network for security reasons, but the cloud can offer numerous benefits and many organizations are taking the cloud into consideration.
-
The Verge ☛ The CSA launches an IoT Device Security Specification and certification program for smart home devices
As useful as connected devices like video doorbells and smart lights are, it’s wise to exercise caution when using connected tech in your home, especially after years of reading about security camera hacks, fridge botnet attacks, and smart stoves turning themselves on. But until now, there hasn’t been an easy way to assess a product’s security chops. A new program from the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), the group behind the smart home standard Matter, wants to fix that.
Announced this week, the CSA’s IoT Device Security Specification is a baseline cybersecurity standard and certification program that aims to provide a single, globally recognized security certification for consumer IoT devices.
-
PCLinuxOS/Mageia/Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
-
PCLOS Official ☛ Browser updates available
brave-browser-1.63.174-1pclos2024microsoft-edge-browser-122.0.2365.92-1pclos2024opera-browser-108.0.5067.29-1pclos2024vivaldi-browser-6.6.3271.50-1pclos2024
-
-
Events
-
Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference: eBPF Track
Linux Plumbers Conference 2024 is pleased to host the eBPF Track!
After four years in a row of co-locating eBPF & Networking Tracks together, this year we separated the two in order to allow for both tracks to grow further individually as well as to bring more diversity into LPC by attracting more developers from each community.
-