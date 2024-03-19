eBPF, Security Guidance, and Patches

Tux Machines

AAEON’s Multi-PoE Fanless Appliance for Embedded In-Vehicle Solutions

Today, AAEON unveiled the VPC-5640S, a multi-PoE and fanless appliance, specifically designed for the embedded in-vehicle solutions market. This versatile device supports various 12th Gen Intel Core processors and is compatible with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory.

9to5Linux

GNOME 45.5 Is Here with Small Updates for GNOME Shell, Mutter, and GNOME Tweaks

Coming a month after the GNOME 45.4 release, GNOME 45.5 is a small update that removes the experimental rt-scheduler feature from the Mutter window and composite manager because there’s now a dedicated KMS thread that also has real-time scheduling capabilities.

Mozilla Firefox 124 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Mozilla Firefox 124 looks like a small update that only updates the Caret Browsing mode to also work in the PDF viewer and adds support for the Screen Wake Lock API to prevent devices from dimming or locking the screen when an application needs to keep running.

4MLinux 45.0 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS, New Printing Drivers

Coming more than three and a half months after 4MLinux 44.0, which was powered by the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series, the 4MLinux 45.0 release ships with a new long-term supported kernel, namely Linux 6.6 LTS. The Linux 6.6.18 kernel is included by default in the ISO images, along with the Mesa 23.3 graphics stack.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 17th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 6.8 on Ubuntu, Here’s How

Linux kernel 6.8 was released on March 10th, 2024. It introduces new features like LAM (Linear Address Masking) virtualization and guest-first memory support for KVM, support for the Broadcom BCM2712 processor in Raspberry Pi 5, zswap writeback disabling, fscrypt support for CephFS, a new Intel Xe DRM driver, as well as numerous other new and updated drivers for better hardware support.

Internet Society

What Governments Can Learn from Canada when Regulating Online Harms

The Government of Canada introduced Bill C-63, the Online Harms Act, on 26 February 2024. As the name implies, the Bill seeks to address certain harms that people see online through various public platforms.

news

eBPF, Security Guidance, and Patches

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 19, 2024

