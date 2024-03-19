NVIDIA 550.67 Linux Graphics Driver Brings Wayland Fixes, Better Support for VKD3D Games

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 19, 2024



NVIDIA 550.67 is here to fix a bug that caused wgpu applications to hang on Wayland, a bug that could cause the GPU driver to hang when running some VKD3D games, such as F1 2021, as well as a Xid error when playing the Alan Wake 2 game with ray tracing enabled.

It also fixes a bug that caused the eglExportDMABUFImageQueryMESA() function to return invalid DRM formats for the images that use the sRGB color space and a bug that caused “Flip event timeout” messages to be printed to the system log when the system is suspended without using /usr/bin/nvidia-sleep.sh when nvidia-drm is loaded with the `fbdev=1` kernel module parameter.

Read on