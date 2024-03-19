Here are 8 Winner Wallpaper Images for Ubuntu 24.04

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 19, 2024,

updated Mar 19, 2024



For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, the top 8 photo images that won the wallpaper competition are out! They will be shipped by default in the .iso image as optional wallpapers for Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop.

Ubuntu Desktop team started the wallpaper competition for Ubuntu 24.04 on Feb 8. The submissions are grouped into 4 categories, including Mascot Theme, Digital / Abstract Art, Nature, Other. Each category has 2 winners and they are...

Read on

Original Post: