Here are 8 Winner Wallpaper Images for Ubuntu 24.04
For Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, the top 8 photo images that won the wallpaper competition are out! They will be shipped by default in the .iso image as optional wallpapers for Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop.
Ubuntu Desktop team started the wallpaper competition for Ubuntu 24.04 on Feb 8. The submissions are grouped into 4 categories, including Mascot Theme, Digital / Abstract Art, Nature, Other. Each category has 2 winners and they are...
Original Post:
The Coronation of a New Mascot
Whether it’s via a popular vote, divine providence or magical women lying in ponds distributing swords, it has often been individuals of great renown or noble birth who have ascended to the throne. On the eve of our 20th anniversary this year, we are thrilled to present Noble Numbat, the mascot for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.