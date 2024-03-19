GNOME 46: The Best New Features

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 19, 2024



Well, I gotcha’ covered, innit. In this post I run-through the best GNOME 46 features, changes, and usability enhancements.

And there’s a fair bit, including super-charged search features in the Nautilus file manager, streamlining to the Settings app, support for remote login over RDP, and some small yet sensible tweaks to the way GNOME Shell notifications behave.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS ships with GNOME 46 by default so if this round-up leaves you itching to experience the collective benefits first-hand on your own computer, rest assured: you don’t have to long to wait!

