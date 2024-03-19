Asustor Nimbustor 2 Gen2 AS5402T Review

Asustor Nimbustor 2 Gen2 AS5402T is billed as an enthusiast-grade NAS, with entry-level pricing yet with features often found on more expensive NAS products. It runs ADM, a Linux-based operating system.

Although newer protocols like SATA III have been implemented to upgrade the traditional read and write processes, mechanical hard drives rely on spinning disks. As a result, they can only perform read and write tasks at a limited speed. NVMe SSD drives are based on the latest technology, offering the fastest read, write, data transfer, and I/O speeds. But HDDs cost less than SSDs / NVMe SSD per gigabyte.

