Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

digiKam 8.3 Automatically Tags Images Using Deep Learning Neural Network

Highlights of digiKam 8.3 include a new tool to automatically tag images using a Deep Learning neural network engine, which is capable of recognizing various categories of objects, scenes, and events in digital photos, such as animals, plants, vehicles, beaches, cities, mountains, etc.

System76 Refreshes Its Adder WS Linux Laptop with an HX-Class 14th Gen Intel CPU

It’s been almost a year since System76 refreshed the Adder WS laptop, which was the company’s first Linux notebook to feature the NVIDIA 40 GPU series, including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070.

LinuxGizmos.com

Trenz Electronic Eval Board with Adaptive AMD Versal SoC and High-Speed I/Os

Trenz Electronic presents the TE0950-03-EGBE21A, an evaluation board incorporating the AMD Versal AI Edge VE2302 System-on-Chip. Designed for embedded applications requiring reliable serial connectivity, this embedded board is engineered to deliver consistent performance across various commercial and industrial applications. 

PDP-10 Replica Powered by Raspberry Pi 5 SBC

Dedicated computer history enthusiasts from the ITS Reconstruction Project have undertaken the remarkable task of recreating the PDP-10 mainframe, a computing icon from MIT’s AI Lab of the 60s and 70s. This modern version uniquely incorporates the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, skillfully blending historical significance with the latest technology.

news

Firefly Core-3562JQ Rockchip RK3562J industrial SoM works in the -40 to +85°C temperature range

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 16, 2024

Firefly Core-3562JQ

Firefly will provide Ubuntu, Debian, and Linux Buildroot+Qt images for its Rockchip RK3562J CPU module, but that’s about all the information we have on the software side as the documentation page is currently empty. The Core-3562J SoM looks to be an entry-level/cost-down version of the Core-3568JQ system-on-module found in the Firefly ITX-3568JQ mini-ITX motherboard, but it won’t be pin-to-pin compatible dues to the different number and placement of the board-to-board connectors.

Firefly did not provide availability and pricing information for the Core-3568JQ industrial SoM, and I found out about it in the video below. The product page may also have a few more details.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

System76 Adder Linux Laptop Gets a Hardware Refresh
It now has a 14th Gen Intel CPU and your choice of RTX 40-series graphics cards
Stable kernels: Linux 6.8.1, Linux 6.7.10, Linux 6.6.22, Linux 6.1.82, Linux 5.15.152, Linux 5.10.213, Linux 5.4.272, and Linux 4.19.310
I'm announcing the release of the 6.8.1 kernel
Raspberry Pi OS Is Now Powered by Linux 6.6 LTS, Improves Raspberry Pi 5 Support
The Raspberry Pi Foundation released today a new build of their Debian-based Raspberry Pi OS operating for the Raspberry Pi single-board computers.
Sparky 7.3
The 3rd update of Sparky 7 – 7.3 is out
Zorin OS 17.1 Released with Enhanced Windows App Support, Education Edition
The Zorin OS team released today Zorin OS 17.1 as the first update to the latest Zorin OS 17 operating system series adding various improvements and updating the Education edition.
Istio 1.21.0
New release
Krita’s 2024 Roadmap Unveils AI Research and Major Overhauls
In a recent post, the Krita team took a reflective and forward-looking approach to charting the path for this beloved open-source painting program
Proton Mail on GNU/Linux (Beta)
second class
OBS Studio 30.1 Released with AV1 Support for VA-API, PipeWire Camera Source
The OBS Studio 30.1 open-source screencasting and streaming app was released today as the first major update to the OBS Studio 30 series adding new features and improvements.
 
Android Leftovers
The golden age of Nintendo emulators on Android is over
Dolphin 24.02
A few behaviors and default have changed
SnoopGod Linux: The Cybersecurity Distro Like Kali Linux
A modern fork of Blackbuntu for pentesters is here
Firefly Core-3562JQ Rockchip RK3562J industrial SoM works in the -40 to +85°C temperature range
Firefly will provide Ubuntu, Debian, and Linux Buildroot+Qt images for its Rockchip RK3562J CPU module
KDE Plasma 6 on openSUSE Tumbleweed
In the wide, wide world of desktop Linux, there is a lot of buzz and excitement over the release of Plasma 6 and for good reason
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is included
This week in KDE: Dolphin levels up
In addition to lots and lots of Plasma 6 stability work and the beginning of Plasma 6.1 feature work
today's howtos
half a dozen
Games: Bazzite Linux, Spring Sale 2024, Black Mesa, and More
7 gaming related posts
Haiku Activity & Contract Report, February 2024
This report covers hrev57561 through hrev57615
today's leftovers
3 leftover links
Linux Kernel: Automatic regression handling/reporting and btrfs
kernel news
Programming Leftovers
coding related news and views
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos for now
CopyQ Clipboard Manager 8.0.0 Add ARM64 for Debian, Ras Pi, & MacOS
CopyQ, the popular free open-source clipboard manager, announced new 8.0.0 release today
Nintendo Switch: Yuzu emulator returns as Suyu for Linux and Windows gamers
The Yuzu emulator may be dead, but its source code has already been repurposed
Switching To Linux Full-Time: My Thoughts Two Months Later
I’ve come to enjoy the laptop I’m using it on,
Android Leftovers
Android 14 QPR2 on Pixel redesigns App battery usage settings
today's leftovers
5 for now
Web Browsers and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
FOSS of Web nature
Programming and Standards Leftovers
Programming mostly
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, FLOSS Weekly, and More
3 new episodes
Lobbying by Linux Foundation and FSF-EEE, Cyber Resilience Act Exemptions
Some news from Europe mostly
Askiing Whether Linux is Virus-Free and New Windows TCO Tales
Mostly Windows TCO
Open Hardware and Right to Repair News
hacking made easier
today's howtos
many more howtos
My new System76 Thelio is hands-down the best desktop PC I've ever tested
I recently retired my old Thelio desktop, and instead of getting something new, opted for the latest iteration of the same thing
Maps and GNOME 46
It's that time again, a new GNOME release is just around the corner
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 184 released
We are celebrating the next release of IPFire
PipeWire 1.0.4 Is Here as a Massive Bugfix Release
PipeWire 1.0.4 debuts with vital bug fixes, enhancing audio/MIDI latency and ensuring smoother media handling
LXD 5.21.0 LTS is now available
The stable release of LXD, the system container and VM manager, is now available
How to Move Columns in LibreOffice Calc [Tutorial]
A basic guide explaining how to move columns in LibreOffice Calc.
Mozilla Introduces Unique Social Media Experiment: Didthis
"Didthis" - a new way of sharing your daily activities in a concept of social media, brought to you by Mozilla.
digiKam 8.3 Automatically Tags Images Using Deep Learning Neural Network
digiKam 8.3 open-source, free, and cross-platform advanced digital photo management application is now available for download as a major release that introduces new features and fixes numerous bugs and issues.
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
Red Hat Leftovers
mostly puff pieces this time
Android Leftovers
How to Connect Any Video Game Controller to Your Android phone
Games: Rust (Game) Server on GNU/Linux, RimWorld, and More
8 stories for gamers
Goodbye GNOME ISO: CachyOS March Release Prioritizes Plasma 6
CachyOS's streamlined March 2024 release introduces Plasma 6 with Wayland, new CDNs, and refined filesystems
Mekotronics D58 embedded computer features 6 HDMI outputs for video walls or mirrored displays
The company shot a video demo in Android
statCounter: GNU/Linux on Almost 1 in 10 Finnish Laptops/Desktops [original]
As per this month's numbers from statCounter
Collections Of Best Free Linux Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Move VirtualBox VM to Another Computer [Tutorial]
It’s super easy to move a VirtualBox VM image to another computer or drive. Here’s how.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Open Hardware With Arduino
a couple of new stories
Security Leftovers
Security links aplenty
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt: Shifting Focus to 'Linux' 1-2 Days After Microsoft Admitted It Got Cracked, Complete Data Breach
FUD tactics again?
Adventures on the quest for long-term reproducible deployment
Rebuilding software five years later, how hard can it be?
Raspberry Pi Projects and News
3 new ones
Microsoft Bricking Windows-Running PCs, Fixing Critical Holes Too Late, Putting All the Money (and Cards) on Hyped Startup That Loses Lots of Money
3 new sttories
Security Leftovers
Security links and picks
today's howtos
only 3 more howtos
Free Software: VLC, GNU, and FOSS Weekly
Some FOSS picks
Programming Leftovers
Including some from Mozilla and IBM
Linux 6.8.0 in EasyOS and Linux 4.14 Still Supported
Some kernel news
COSMIC Store Prototype Replacement for Pop Shop Unveiled
Get ready for liftoff! The still-in-development COSMIC Store will bring unparalleled speed to your Pop!_OS desktop experience
System76 Refreshes Its Adder WS Linux Laptop with an HX-Class 14th Gen Intel CPU
System76 informs 9to5Linux.com today about the availability of a new version of their Adder WS Linux-powered notebook that features an HX-Class 14th Gen Intel CPU and higher storage.
Gameeky 0.6.0
It’s easier to share projects
NetBSD 10.0 RC6 available!
please help testing
Windows TCO and Security Leftovers
8 more links, security focus
Scalpel - Recover Deleted or Lost Files on Linux
I recently found myself in this situation a few days ago
today's howtos
many more howtos for today
Programming Leftovers
Programming related stories
Open Hardware: Booting Linux Over HTTP and An Important Consideration About Pi 5 Overclocking
2 hardware stories
Internet and the Web, Free Software and Standards
FOSS with Net focuss
The Blog of Open Source Initative (OSI) Run by Microsoft to Promote Microsoft
2 new examples
Android Leftovers
There’s another new Android boot logo with ‘The Bot’ mascot on some devices
KaOS Linux 2024.03 Is Out to Deliver a Stable KDE Plasma 6 Experience
The KaOS Linux developers released today a new ISO snapshot of their independent, Arch Linux-inspired distribution for March, KaOS Linux 2024.03, which ships with the stable KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series.
mesa 24.0.3
The bugfix release 24.0.3 is now available
Games: New Star GP, CLeM, Trappist, and More
8 new articles from gamingonlinux
KDE Plasma 6.0.2 Improves Night Color, Discover, Plasma Wayland, and More
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.0.2 as the second bugfix update to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series addressing more bugs, crashes, and issues reported by users.
Fedora 41 Drops the GNOME Xorg Sessions
Fedora Workstation 41 will not include GNOME Xorg sessions by default
Linux Crosses 4% Market Share Worldwide
According to StatCounter's data, by the end of February 2024, Linux has achieved a 4.03% desktop market share
Arducam KingKong – A Raspberry Pi CM4-based Edge AI camera with global shutter sensor, Myriad X AI accelerator
The camera runs Raspberry Pi OS and has basically the same capabilities as the Arducam
Kdenlive 24.02.0 released
The team is thrilled to introduce the much-anticipated release of Kdenlive 24.02
Snap Backup – one-click backup utility
The best Linux backup software will keep you covered when you accidentally delete files, or when a disk bites the dust
Best Free And Open Source Softwares
They are all open source software
Adding systemd to postmarketOS
As a mobile oriented OS, our main goal has always been to work for everyone
Purism Differentiator Series, Part 7: Freedoms
Being in control allows you to have freedom, if you are under the control of another you are not free
The story of distutils build directory in Gentoo
Today, in the PEP517 era, two-stage builds aren’t really relevant anymore
Slimbook Executive, long-term usage report 3
A couple of weeks back, I wrote my second long-term usage report for the Slimbook Titan laptop
PDP-10 Replica Powered by Raspberry Pi 5 SBC
Powered by a Raspberry Pi 5, it not only emulates the PDP-10 but also functions as a practical Linux system
today's leftovers
4 more stories for tonight
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now and mintCast
two new episodes
Mozilla Moziversary, Lobbying, and Servo Outssourcing to Microsoft
Some Mozilla news
Enforcing a touchscreen mapping in GNOME and Outreachy internship with GNOME
Some GNOME news/updates
Programming Leftovers
Programming related news and more
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Steam Deck Modding
3 stories for today
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
3 stories for now
Linux Kernel Space and Graphics Stack
Some Linux news (core stuff)
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
Lots about Linux and more
Software: Caprine, System G, ShellGPT, UPT, and Falco
Some Free software and more
today's howtos
many more for day's end
Linux Kernel 6.8 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.8, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.
Web Browsers: 'Speedometer' and Firefox
Some browsing news with Firefox focus
DBOS Introduced
DBOS as in DB OS
Banana Pi launches a $30 WiFi 6 router with Triductor TR6560 SoC running a fork of OpenWrt
The router runs a fork of OpenWrt with Linux 5.10