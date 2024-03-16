Firefly Core-3562JQ Rockchip RK3562J industrial SoM works in the -40 to +85°C temperature range

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 16, 2024



Firefly will provide Ubuntu, Debian, and Linux Buildroot+Qt images for its Rockchip RK3562J CPU module, but that’s about all the information we have on the software side as the documentation page is currently empty. The Core-3562J SoM looks to be an entry-level/cost-down version of the Core-3568JQ system-on-module found in the Firefly ITX-3568JQ mini-ITX motherboard, but it won’t be pin-to-pin compatible dues to the different number and placement of the board-to-board connectors.

Firefly did not provide availability and pricing information for the Core-3568JQ industrial SoM, and I found out about it in the video below. The product page may also have a few more details.

