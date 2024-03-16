SnoopGod Linux: The Cybersecurity Distro Like Kali Linux

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 16, 2024



Linux distributions are aplenty, but only some can be categorized as the best Linux distributions for hacking and penetration testing. Among those, Kali Linux is the most popular one that has gained a cult following (for all the right reasons).

But, from time-to-time, we get to see new Linux distros that try to challenge the top dog with what they have to offer.

One such distro is the recently introduced “SnoopGod Linux” that has risen from the ashes of Blackbuntu, a popular pentesting distro back in the day.

Strangely enough, when I first came across this on Reddit, only one name came to my mind, and that was “Snoop Dogg”.

