KDE Plasma 6 on openSUSE Tumbleweed

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 16, 2024



In the wide, wide world of desktop Linux, there is a lot of buzz and excitement over the release of Plasma 6 and for good reason, it is a fantastic upgrade from 5.27. The world of Plasma isn’t perfect but when put into perspective, this is getting real close. I was rather concerned about this new version. KDE 3 to KDE Plasma 4 was painful, Plasma 4 to Plasma 5 had some bumps that were incredibly irritating so based on this, I was quite concerned about the move to Plasma 6.

Bottom Line Up Front: Plasma 6 is a hop, a skip and one giant leap in the right direction. Something about it feels like it is more streamlined and positioned for the streamlined desktop of the future. Although I am one to wince a bit at the prospect of “change,” the KDE Community does perform changes right. The refinements made to Plasma feels like a a lot of thought was put into some serious refinement of how the desktop, the settings and options are presented to the user. Overall, there was only one disappointment in the upgrade, everything else is absolutely, most certainly a tremendous improvement.

