today's leftovers
-
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2024-03-03 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (09/2024): Plasma Mobile 6
-
Games
-
Boiling Steam ☛ The Thaumaturge: Early Impressions After Release
The Thaumaturge is a new game from the polish studio Fool’s Theory currently working on the Witcher 1 Remake under the supervision of CD Projekt Red. I was coming at that game from two angles. First, it has a refreshing look, takes place in a historical setting, and looks like nothing else ever made. The second angle is… it gives us a good idea what the studio could do as they work on the new Witcher game.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-02-29 [Older] Project from Tomorrow Lab: Using the SparkFun Thing Plus Matter - MGM240P with Raspberry Pi for Office Automation
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-03-01 [Older] Dead Reckoning? More Like Dead On!
-
-
Events
-
WordPress ☛ Highlights from WordCamp Asia 2024
Over 1,300 attendees gathered at the Taipei International Convention Center in Taiwan for WordCamp Asia 2024. The three-day event emerged as a vibrant celebration showcasing the collaboration, diversity, and innovation that drive the world's most popular web platform.
-
NeuroFedora ☛ The NeuroFedora Blog: Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 11 March 1300 UTC
Please join us at the next regular Open NeuroFedora team meeting on Monday 11 March at 1300 UTC.
-