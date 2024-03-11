today's leftovers

The Thaumaturge is a new game from the polish studio Fool’s Theory currently working on the Witcher 1 Remake under the supervision of CD Projekt Red. I was coming at that game from two angles. First, it has a refreshing look, takes place in a historical setting, and looks like nothing else ever made. The second angle is… it gives us a good idea what the studio could do as they work on the new Witcher game.