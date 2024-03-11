Programming Leftovers
Medevel ☛ 14 Free Drag and Drop Libraries for JavaScript, React, and Swift
HTML5 drag and drop is a built-in functionality provided by HTML5 that allows users to grab an object and drag it to a different location within the application.
Barry Kauler ☛ Bug in Client Manager
In a blog post posted yesterday:
...the last snapshot shows two ways to flip an app between running non-root or root. The second method, via Login Manager, doesn't work. Caramel posted about this: [...]
Barry Kauler ☛ Package uninstall fixes
Caramel has been performing some install and uninstall tests in easyVoid:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=113691#p113691
Yes, there are some issues; folders and icons getting left behind after a package is uninstalled. These issues apply to all Easy* variants. I have applied some fixes: [...]
Linux Links ☛ 12 Best Free Books to Learn about Haskell
Haskell is a standardized, general-purpose, polymorphically statically typed, lazy, purely functional language, very different from many programming languages.
Linux Links ☛ 11 Best Free and Open Source JavaScript Static Site Generators
Here's our verdict on the best JavaScript static site generators. They are all free and open source goodness.
TechTarget ☛ Understanding code linting techniques and tools
Linting is an important preliminary step in the debugging process. Learn how fixing simple errors early on makes code easier to work with and improves coding practices.
Perl / Raku
Rust
Iustin Pop: Finally learning some Rust - hello photo-backlog-exporter!
After 4? 5? or so years of wanting to learn Rust, over the past 4 or so months I finally bit the bullet and found the motivation to write some Rust. And the subject.
And I was, and still am, thoroughly surprised. It’s like someone took Haskell, simplified it to some extents, and wrote a systems language out of it. Writing Rust after Haskell seems easy, and pleasant, and you: [...]
