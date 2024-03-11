Review: A PinePhone as a mobile desktop computer?

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 11, 2024



I have a tendency to look at what I have to work with in front of me, right here and right now. I'm usually not looking off to the future, trying to envision what might come next or where technology might be heading. However, about seven years ago, I engaged in this interview with Dedoimedo and was asked: "What will the Linux desktop look like in 2025?"

I honestly had no idea, but I shared a few thoughts, including this one about smart phones evolving to take the place of desktop computers...

More recently, I've had a chance to play with the PinePhone, in particular while running UBports 20.04, and likened the experience to using a Raspberry Pi computer with a built-in screen and a battery for a backup power supply.

Read on