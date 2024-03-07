Distributions and Operating Systems: CP/M, GNU/Linux Distributions for Your Data Cente, MakuluLinux, EasyOS, and FreeBSD
Celso Martinho ☛ Running CP/M on the C128 - Celso Martinho
The CP/M, short for Control Program/Monitor, was one of the first operating systems of the personal computer revolution. It was launched in 1974, and it celebrates 50 years this year. It was ported and made available for many 8-bit machines with different CPUs and was related to running productivity software. If you ever used CP/M, then, well, I hate to say it, but you’re old.
TechRepublic ☛ Top Six GNU/Linux Distributions for Your Data Center
Linux powers the enterprise. From the clown to containers and to the backbone of your network, GNU/Linux is there working tirelessly to keep your business humming.
Electra is Now Multi Server Enabled !
We have now added additional mirrors for Electra to Jump to should a server go down for whatever reason. She will now Jump to an Additional Mirror server if She doesn’t get a response from a specific endpoint. This greatly improves Her ability to stay online reduces greatly any downtime she may experience.
Barry Kauler ☛ XBPS utilities work with PKGget
Here is the previous woofV project post:
https://bkhome.org/news/202403/easyvoid-problem-with-user-installed-packages.html
PKGget is a GUI frontend for XBPS, but actually the "Puppy database" format is still the intermediary. There are still /root/.packages/woof-installed-packages, user-installed-packages, Packages-* and *.files files, just like any normal pup.
Testing today, looking good when using the GUI; however, if the user wants to run the XBPS utilities directly in a terminal, any change such as install a package by running "xbps-install" or removed by running "xbps-remove", does not update the "puppy format" information in /root/.packages, hence the change does not appear in the GUI.
BSD
Vermaden ☛ Connect FreeBSD 14.0-STABLE to FreeIPA/IDM
In the open source world everything lives/evolves/changes. This is why the new version of connecting latest FreeBSD 14.0-STABLE system to the FreeIPA/IDM is needed. One of the things that changed is that security/sssd is now deprecated and security/sssd2 is its successor. Also new version of ports-mgmt/poudriere-devel is available – with needed fixes already merged – and also with new restyled web interface.
