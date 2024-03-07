Distributions and Operating Systems: CP/M, GNU/Linux Distributions for Your Data Cente, MakuluLinux, EasyOS, and FreeBSD

Here is the previous woofV project post:

https://bkhome.org/news/202403/easyvoid-problem-with-user-installed-packages.html

PKGget is a GUI frontend for XBPS, but actually the "Puppy database" format is still the intermediary. There are still /root/.packages/woof-installed-packages, user-installed-packages, Packages-* and *.files files, just like any normal pup.

Testing today, looking good when using the GUI; however, if the user wants to run the XBPS utilities directly in a terminal, any change such as install a package by running "xbps-install" or removed by running "xbps-remove", does not update the "puppy format" information in /root/.packages, hence the change does not appear in the GUI.