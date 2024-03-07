Mobile Systems: E-Ink QWERTY Phone, Casio F-91W/PineTime, and Fairphone

Below, I will describe the new phone, explain why the concept is not the same as my ideal phone, and clarify my article from last year on what would constitute the ideal e-ink/QWERTY phone.

Before continuing, do note that while The Minimal Phone as it is described in early materials is not quite what I am looking for, I am glad to see that the project exists and it may be a good match for other use-cases. I hope it succeeds and inspires more U.S. manufacturers to look into e-ink phones (there are a number of them in China) and bring back phones with physical keyboards. Its success would certainly be a positive step toward better phones.