Mobile Systems: E-Ink QWERTY Phone, Casio F-91W/PineTime, and Fairphone
The New Leaf Journal ☛ Revisiting My Ideal E-Ink QWERTY Phone
Below, I will describe the new phone, explain why the concept is not the same as my ideal phone, and clarify my article from last year on what would constitute the ideal e-ink/QWERTY phone.
Before continuing, do note that while The Minimal Phone as it is described in early materials is not quite what I am looking for, I am glad to see that the project exists and it may be a good match for other use-cases. I hope it succeeds and inspires more U.S. manufacturers to look into e-ink phones (there are a number of them in China) and bring back phones with physical keyboards. Its success would certainly be a positive step toward better phones.
Nico Cartron ☛ Sensor Watch board replacement for the Casio F-91W
While I won't qualify myself as a watch tinkerer (I do not fix watches), I still like owning and using different watches - mostly digital and/or smart watches:
• I have written extensively on the PineTime on that blog (see the PineTime tag), even though I use it a bit less these days
• I use extensively my Suunto Vertical sport watch when running and exercising (which reminds me I still need to write an article on it, since it replaced my beloved Suunto 9 Peak Pro)
I touted about my testing of other watches, including the Sensor Watch board replacement for the Casio F-91W, so here is finally an article about it.
Herman Õunapuu ☛ Fairphone 5: my heavily biased overview after 58 days of use (and counting)
Well, it’s simple: Fairphone is the one of the few companies out there that has a good track record of long-lasting software support and the phones they produce are easily repairable.
The competition is catching on regarding the software support side, but at this time those claims have not been proven yet, unlike Fairphone.