Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, mintCast, Linux Out Loud, and More
-
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 773: NodeBB — Don’t Do The Math
This week, Jonathan Bennett and Jeff Massie talk with Julian Lam about NodeBB! It’s modern forum software that actually has some neat tricks up its proverbial sleeves. From forking of forum threads when conversations differ, to new integration with ActivityPub and Mastodon. It’s forums like you’ve never quite seen them.
-
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 432 – “Podcasts Are Better”
First up in the news: KDE MegaRelease 6, No open source HDMI 2.1 driver
In security and privacy: New Wi-Fi Vulnerabilities Expose Android and GNU/Linux Devices to Hackers
Then in our Wanderings: Bill stops rolling, Joe surprises people by fixing things, Majid needs audio files to become an audiophile
-
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 84: Everything Matt Hates
Nate and Wendy chat about topics Matt couldn’t care less about, while he is away.
-
APNIC ☛ [Podcast] DELEG — in-band DNS delegation
Geoff Huston discusses a proposed new way to manage the DNS mechanisms for delegation.
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Artificial Information | Coder Radio 560
Apple is pissed, and we'll dig into why. Plus, there are some big hints at Apple's Hey Hi (AI) plans; Meta's had a rough morning, and Sergey Brin popped back up at Surveillance Giant Google and proceeded to blow it immediately.