Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, mintCast, Linux Out Loud, and More

After deciding to remove the XOrg session for its Fedora KDE Spin starting with the upcoming Fedora Linux 40 release, which will ship with the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, the Fedora Project now wants to do the same with the Fedora Workstation edition.

Arriving two and a half months after Zorin OS 17, the Zorin OS 17.1 release is here to enhance support for Windows apps by including the latest Wine 9.0 compatibility layer for running Windows applications and games on GNU/Linux systems, as well as the Bottles graphical user interface to Wine.

Powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series and built on top of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 6 (SP6), openSUSE Leap 15.6 Beta ships with the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS and GNOME 45 desktop environment series.