Unix daemons are programs which run in the background, performing tasks on our behalf indefinitely. Daemons are somewhat mysterious, easily overlooked, programs of a kind few of us have experience in writing.

In this post I’m going to describe some of the things I’ve learnt in the course of writing and maintaining 3 daemons (extsmail, snare, and pizauth) over 15 years. I’m going to start, however, with a brief overview of what daemons are, and how we get them up and running, as it will make the later parts of the post easier to understand.