Games: Veloren, Steam Deck, Proton, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Lots of exciting updates coming to the free & open source RPG Veloren
Veloren, the free and open source action-adventure role-playing voxel game made in Rust keeps evolving. Since its last public v0.15 release in July 2023, much has changed and lots of improvements were made so far.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Remote Play broken on Steam Deck with the February stable update
Valve just recently launched a big stable update to the Steam Client for both Steam Deck and Desktop PCs, which has come with one big issue for Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ 5 years later Valve finally gives Windows compatibility tool Proton a logo
Can you believe it? Proton, the compatibility layer that allows Windows games to run on Steam Deck / Linux PCs didn't actually have a proper logo for over 5 years.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Lots more content is coming to Last Epoch and controller support improvements
Last Epoch recently released on Steam with Native Linux support, an offline mode and controller support but the developers at Eleventh Hour Games plan to keep improving it all.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ nullptr is an action puzzle hacking game where every second counts
Due to release sometime in Q3 2024, developer Jeferson Silva has recently put up a demo for their action puzzle hacking game nullptr.