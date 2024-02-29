Games: Veloren, Steam Deck, Proton, and More

Collabora’s Faith Ekstrand writes in a blog post that a new merge request that landed earlier today in the Mesa graphics stack and which removes the non-conformant implementation warnings for NVK and changes the Meson configuration option from nouveau-experimental to nouveau, makes the open-source driver stable.

Distrobox 1.7 comes with important changes like improved support for NVIDIA systems, improved support for Wolfi containers, improved support for rootful containers for exported graphical apps, better systemd support for initful containers, better login shell management, and improved Terminfo support.

In the good tradition of keeping Kali Linux’s interface fresh every year, Kali Linux 2024.1 brings a 2024 theme refresh for a fresh new look and feel by adding new wallpapers and themes to the desktop, boot loader, and login screen, as well as a few new app icons. The theme refresh was done for both the regular Kali and Kali Purple editions.

KDE Plasma 6 was released earlier today by the KDE Project and it’s making its way into the software repositories of some of the most popular rolling-release distributions, including Arch Linux, openSUSE Tumbleweed, OpenMandriva Lx, and others.

Powered by the modern Wayland Linux graphics platform and ported to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework, the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment introduces initial HDR (High Dynamic Range) support, support for color blindness correction filters, and a new look and feel with floating panel by default.