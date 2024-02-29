GNU/Linux in Albania at 9%? Almost Same as Greece at 11%?

TODAY is the last day of this month, so let's examine this month's numbers from Albania (as ODF; "Desktop Operating System Market Share Albania").

Do we really see Windows down to 60% on desktops and laptops? Wow. It used to be near 100% just 15 years ago. And GNU/Linux is up to 8%, or 9% if one adds in Chromebooks.

Things are also looking up in Greece, which we wrote about before [1, 2, 3]. Greece at 11% for GNU/Linux users? Will GNU/Linux exceed 15% over there by year's end? Just like in India last year?

Just because Jeffrey Epstein's close friend tours India and buys puff pieces from the Indian press (it's happening a lot this month) doesn't mean everyone in Indian will go back to Windows.

Exciting times. Microsoft relies on Jeffrey Epstein's close friend as its marketing mascot. We're meant to think the critics are all cranks. █