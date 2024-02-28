Microsoft’s Layoffs and Windows TCO

The video game industry is having one of its best years in 2023 for consumers. The good momentum of great games will continue in 2024, but with it comes problems. While players are enjoying a great title, there’s a lot of tension going on behind the scenes.

In early 2024, Unity announced plans to lay off 25% of its employees, while Riot Games revealed that it would lay off 530 employees. Soon after, Microsoft’s video game division announced that 1,900 employees would lose their jobs, which affected Microsoft’s employees. Bethesda, Activision Blizzard and Xbox.