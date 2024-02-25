Only five days after an international law enforcement effort seized LockBit’s leak sites, 34 servers, and 14,400 rogue email accounts used to support infrastructure and extortion, LockBit3.0 has reappeared with a new Tor site that looks like the old one. There are half a dozen entries on it at this time. One of the listings is a re-listing for Fulton County, Georgia — an attack at the end of January that LockBit had publicly claimed credit for in mid-February. Another entry is for the FBI itself. Readers may recall that the FBI had posted “Who is LockBitSupp” yesterday on the seized site. Pretty much everyone who has followed LockBitSupp anticipated that he would respond to the FBI. And he has, publishing a lengthy statement in both English and Russian. The English version appears below, lightly redacted.