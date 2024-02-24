today's leftovers
BSD
Undeadly ☛ mwx(4), another new wi-fi driver, added to -current
So, WIP and MT7921-only [at this stage], but very promising.
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 259: Twin-T, Three-D, And Driving To A Tee
Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Al Williams sat down to compare notes on their favorite Hackaday posts of the week. You can listen in on this week’s podcast. The guys talked about the latest Hackaday contest and plans for Hackaday Europe. Plus, there’s a what’s that sound to try. Your guess can’t be worse than Al’s, so take a shot. You could win a limited-edition T-shirt.
OpenSUSE
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the weeks 2024/08
The most relevant changes in those releases were:
- Mozilla Firefox 122.0.1
- bind 9.18.24
- dav1d 1.4.0
- PHP 8.2.16
- Poppler 24.02.0
- Mesa 23.3.6
- binutils 2.42
- GCC 14 is now the libgcc provider. GCC 13 is still the default compiler being used
- Linux kernel 6.7.5
- Node.JS 21.6.2
- Qt 6.6.2
- Systemd 254.9
- perl-Bootloader 1.12: no longer written in perl (package name change to happen later)
- Qemu 8.2.1
- Lots of packages preparing for RPM 4.20 (%patchN no longer supported) (~ 600 out of 2000 packages fixed this week)
- RPM: enable reproducible builds by default (bsc#1148824)
Content Management Systems (CMS)
Kiwi TCMS: Anonymous analytics via Plausible.io
Since the very beginning when we launched Kiwi TCMS our team has been struggling to understand how many people use it, how active these users are, which pages & functionality they spend the most time with, how many installations of Kiwi TCMS are out there in the wild and which exactly versions are the most used ones!
Standards/Consortia
Brandon ☛ I've Made a Mess of My Email
The problem has arisen with my fondness for the Apple Mail app. I began using it because I like the simplicity of it all, but as you may know you need to register each email alias with the Mail App in order to use it. So, sometimes I get an email and I respond from my Apple Mail App, and I don't realize that I don't have that email registered or it's defaulted to another email, which I'm sure makes my threads horrific to look at since I'm responding from 1-3 different email addresses. What makes things worse is sometimes I'll send an email, and I realize after the fact it’s coming from a new email address, and then I wonder if it got caught up in the spam folder or overlooked. So, then I have to backtrack and send it again, and that's just embarrassing. I’ve had to do that twice this week. 😩
Openwashing
Open Source Initiative ☛ Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition – weekly update Feb 23 [Ed: Mia Lykou Lund joins Microsoft openwashing or the OSI's Microsoft-funded advocacy for GPL violations (plagiarism as "AI")]
What was hot on the forum this week
Silicon Angle ☛ AWS brings Mistral AI’s open-source LLMs to Amazon Bedrock
Amazon Web Services Inc. today announced plans to make two artificial intelligence models from Mistral AI, a high-profile machine learning startup, available through its Amazon Bedrock service.
