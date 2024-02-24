today's leftovers

The problem has arisen with my fondness for the Apple Mail app. I began using it because I like the simplicity of it all, but as you may know you need to register each email alias with the Mail App in order to use it. So, sometimes I get an email and I respond from my Apple Mail App, and I don't realize that I don't have that email registered or it's defaulted to another email, which I'm sure makes my threads horrific to look at since I'm responding from 1-3 different email addresses. What makes things worse is sometimes I'll send an email, and I realize after the fact it’s coming from a new email address, and then I wonder if it got caught up in the spam folder or overlooked. So, then I have to backtrack and send it again, and that's just embarrassing. I’ve had to do that twice this week. 😩