Open Hardware: Milk-V, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and ESP32

The magnet on the vertical slider attracts the ball and lifts it up the spiral as the latter rotates. The position of the ball on a vertical scale indicates the time. When the ball reaches the top, it is knocked off the slider and rolls back down to the bottom, where it reunites with the slider and gets picked back up again. The closer a ball is to the top of its spiral, the higher is the number it represents. So when the hour ball is at the top, the hour is twelve, and when it’s at the bottom, the hour is one. Similarly, when the minute ball is halfway up the spiral, we’re at half past the hour; when it’s nearly at the top of the spiral, we’re about to tick over into the next hour.