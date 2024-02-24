Open Hardware: Milk-V, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and ESP32
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Milk-V Duo S: Dual-Core RISC-V SBC Open for Pre-Order Starting at $11.00
The Milk-V Duo S is another tiny Single Board Computer that combines the open-source RISC-V instruction set architecture with the widely used ARM architecture. This dual-core design offers flexibility and performance for embedded computing.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ What on earth is a dual spiral marble clock?
The magnet on the vertical slider attracts the ball and lifts it up the spiral as the latter rotates. The position of the ball on a vertical scale indicates the time. When the ball reaches the top, it is knocked off the slider and rolls back down to the bottom, where it reunites with the slider and gets picked back up again. The closer a ball is to the top of its spiral, the higher is the number it represents. So when the hour ball is at the top, the hour is twelve, and when it’s at the bottom, the hour is one. Similarly, when the minute ball is halfway up the spiral, we’re at half past the hour; when it’s nearly at the top of the spiral, we’re about to tick over into the next hour.
-
Arduino ☛ UNO R4 Stars: Meet Clatters Machines
The launch of the Arduino UNO R4 marks a huge leap forward for our community. For us, it’s also the chance to celebrate the people who bring our ecosystem to life with their bright ideas, radiant enthusiasm, and shining insight.
-
CNX Software ☛ Spark Analyzer is a USB-C PD analyzer and power supply based on ESP32-C3 (Crowdfunding)
Spark Analyzer is an ESP32-C3-powered device built to streamline the process of developing and debugging USB-C Power Delivery (UCPD) solutions. The board’s design is simple, compact, and includes helpful power delivery and analysis functionality, at an affordable price. Spark Analyzer runs on an ESP32-C3FH4 microcontroller, a low-power SoC with a single-core RISC-V CPU with onboard 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 (Low Energy) connectivity. The wireless chip lets users control the Spark Analyzer and monitor its operation remotely. It also supports integration with other smart devices via Matter. The device allows you to adjust voltage output from 5V to 20V, depending on your project requirements.