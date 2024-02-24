Software: CapyPDF, Deface, Tilix, and Much More
Jussi Pakkanen ☛ Jussi Pakkanen: Creating tagged PDFs with CapyPDF now sort of possible
There are many open source PDF generators available. Unfortunately they all have some limitations when it comes to generating tagged PDFs
How to Deface Faces in Pictures and Videos With Free CLI Tool
Deface is a free and open-source command-line tool that allows you to automatically blur human faces in pictures or videos without relying on any external editing software or online service.
Tilix: A Tiling Terminal Emulator With Bookmark Support
The Tilix terminal emulator has existed for a very long time, but it’s very underrated despite being so good.
Medevel ☛ 22 Open-source and Free Network Monitoring Apps for Linux, macOS, backdoored Windows and Servers
A network monitor app oversees and controls a computer network's operations, providing continuous reports on traffic, bandwidth utilization, and network uptime.
Boost GNU/Linux Security with Lynis
Remember that time a major company breach exposed millions of user records? Scary, right? While most attacks target big businesses, your personal GNU/Linux system isn’t immune.
Medevel ☛ NetBox is a Free Open-source Network Automation Tool for Network Engineers
NetBox is a solution for modeling and documenting network infrastructure. It was developed to empower network engineers and is used by organizations worldwide.
Medevel ☛ Manage Your Internet Assets, Domains easily with DomainMOD
DomainMOD is an open-source PHP & MySQL application for managing domains and internet assets centrally. It includes a Data Warehouse framework for importing, viewing, exporting, and reporting on live web server data. However, currently, it only supports web servers running WHM/cPanel.
Medevel ☛ LangUI: Build an Hey Hi (AI) Assistant UI with TailwindCSS
What is LangUI?
LangUI is an open-source Tailwind library offering over 60 free components for Hey Hi (AI) and GPT projects. It provides ready-to-use components to enhance the user interface of Hey Hi (AI) applications, allowing developers to focus on their projects.
Medevel ☛ Best 14 Free and Open-source Next.js Apps for 2024 (February)
Next.js is a React framework that provides features such as server-side rendering and generating static websites for React-based web applications. As for its latest release, as of the time of this writing, it's Next.js 14.
It’s time to celebrate the success of GSOC 2023 and recruit for 2024 with Inkscape
Inkscape’s involvement in Google’s Summer of Code (GSoC) program is one of the ways the project helps to advance both learning and new and improved features in the program. We’re excited to be taking part in GSoC once more in 2024!