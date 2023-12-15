GNOME 44.7 Optimizes Shell Application Search and Improves Performance

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 15, 2023



GNOME 44.7 is here for users who are still using the GNOME 44 desktop environment series and promises to optimize application search in the GNOME Shell, whose performance was improved thanks to the devs addressing a performance degradation caused by a repeated signal leak.

GNOME Shell’s on-screen keyboard has been improved as well in this release by fixing the stuck backspace issue. Moreover, this update includes a fix for the Calendar pop-up to no longer shrink on date changes, as well as a fix for the Activities Overview and fixes for some crashes and other minor bugs.

