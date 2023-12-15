Manjaro 23.1 “Vulcan” Is Available for Download with GNOME 45, Linux 6.6 LTS

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 15, 2023



Manjaro 23.1 is here a little over three months after Manjaro 23.0 and it’s powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series. Manjaro 23.0 shipped with Linux kernel 6.5, which now reached its end of supported life, so the new release should bring an extra layer of hardware support.

Dubbed “Vulcan”, Manjaro 23.1 ships with the usual editions featuring the Xfce, GNOME, and KDE Plasma desktop environments. While the flagship edition is using Xfce 4.18, the KDE Plasma and GNOME editions have been updated to the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.10 LTS and GNOME 45.2 releases.

