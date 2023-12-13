Ardour 8.2 Open-Source DAW Adds Note Tupling, Support for Solid State Logic UF8

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 13, 2023



Ardour 8.2 is here two months after Ardour 8.1 to add support for new devices, including the Novation LaunchPad X and LaunchPad Mini controllers, as well as the Solid State Logic UF8 USB MIDI / Mackie Control Protocol device.

A couple of new features are included in this update to the latest Ardour 8 series, namely note tupling, a feature that lets you select one or more notes while editing MIDI and split each note into two equally sized parts by pressing the “s” key when working with complex rhythms.

Read on