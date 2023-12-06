New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.6, QCoro 0.10.0 Release, and Some More Software in Review
Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.6 (Desktop)
Tor Browser 13.0.6 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This is an unscheduled release to fix a crash bug affecting users running Tor Browser using Wayland. Please see tor-browser#42306 for more information.
QCoro 0.10.0 Release Announcement
Thank you to everyone who reported issues and contributed to QCoro.
Your help is much appreciated!
Medevel ☛ menyoki is a Free Powerful Utility for Screencasting and Image Manipulation
menyoki is a powerful screencast and screenshot utility that excels in performing various image-related operations, including creating and splitting GIFs, as well as modifying, analyzing, and viewing image files.
It prides itself on being a lightweight command line tool that confidently tackles day-to-day operations and intricate detail-centric tasks.
Medevel ☛ 12 Top Free OCR Screen Capture Tools that Grab Text Directly from Your Screen
Screenshot OCR is a technology that allows users to extract text from screenshots and convert it into editable text. There are various screenshot to image OCR tools available that utilize Optical Character Recognition (OCR) algorithms to recognize and extract text from images of screenshots.