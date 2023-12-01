Security Leftovers
Silicon Angle ☛ Okta shares drop on new breach details despite strong earnings
Shares of Okta Inc. dropped 2.3% today after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings but investors didn’t like the revelation today that a previously disclosed breach had affected more users than originally believed.
Security Week ☛ Okta Broadens Scope of Data Breach: All Customer Support Users Affected
Okta expands scope of October breach, saying hackers stole names and email addresses of all its customer support system users.
.zip TLD: six months on, and still rollin’
It has been six months since Netcraft first reported on abuse of the new .zip TLD, outlining the fraudulent activity we detected and blocked. Within weeks of its launch, Netcraft had detected many fresh .zip domain registrations designed to exploit confusion between the new TLD and the .zip file extension for ZIP archives.
So, what has changed in the last 6 months? Not much, it seems.
Silicon Angle ☛ Investigation launched into attacks on water suppliers in Texas and Pennsylvania [Ed: Windows TCO]
The U.S. government is investigating multiple attacks on municipal water suppliers that, in one case, is believed to have been orchestrated by an Iranian government-linked hacking group. The first attack occurred on Friday, Nov. 24, and involved the Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa in Pennsylvania. >
Security Week ☛ CISA Warns of Unitronics PLC Exploitation Following Water Utility Hack [Ed: Windows TCO]
After hackers compromised ICS at a US water utility, CISA issued a warning over the exploitation of the targeted Unitronics PLC.
Security Week ☛ Five Cybersecurity Predictions for 2024
Cybersecurity predictions for 2024 to help security professionals in prioritizing efforts to navigate the ever-changing threat landscape.
SANS ☛ Prophetic Post by Intern on CVE-2023-1389 Foreshadows Mirai Botnet Expansion Today, (Thu, Nov 30th)
Last week, Jonah Latimer posted here about traffic he saw to his own EC2 web honeypot exploiting [...]
Security Week ☛ New BLUFFS Bluetooth Attack Methods Can Have Large-Scale Impact: Researcher
An academic researcher demonstrates BLUFFS, six novel attacks targeting Bluetooth sessions’ forward and future secrecy.
The Strategist ☛ Evolving China-based cyberwarfare demands greater regional resilience
In a speech at this year’s Shangri-La Dialogue, hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese set out a balanced approach to handling China’s aggressive regional expansion: [...]