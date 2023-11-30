Shotcut 23.11 Open-Source Video Editor Adds NVIDIA AV1 Hardware Encoding

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 30, 2023



Highlights of Shotcut 23.11 include support for the NVIDIA AV1 (av1_nvenc) hardware encoder on Linux and Windows systems, as well as the addition of easing for keyframes, including Ease In, Ease Out, and Ease In/Out with different levels of acceleration and tricks like elastic and bounce.

There are several new options in this release, such as “Opacity” in the GPS Text, Text: Simple, and Timer filters, “Rectangle Select” in Timeline for rectangular selection of clips, “View Bitrate” in Properties to view a clip’s bitrate, “Automatically Add Tracks” in Timeline to automatically add tracks to a timeline, and “Glow Intensity” in Filters > Set to mix a filtered output with the input in order to reduce it.

