Off-Theme Presents: Shades of Purple

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 29, 2023



One unexpected week-long break later (sorry)… in the third installment of Off-Theme, let’s have a taste of a global theme with a rather eye-grabbing set of shades. Its palette sets it apart from many other flat themes, while still taking inspiration from related and influential aesthetics in the Linux theming world.

(In case you don’t know what Off-Theme is, check out the Going Off-Theme introductory post and you’ll be introduced to the series while learning stuff that could come in handy when iinstalling and managing global themes showcased in the series.)

Shades of Purple is a global theme based on the Visual Studio Code colour palette of the same name. Created by Eliver Lara of Sweet aesthetic fame, Shades of Purple takes many cues from its more prominent sibling. Both make extensive use of purple shades, use the same icon theme, similar window decorations, and a favor blurs. Shades of Purple however largely eschews gradients and opts for a higher contrast look with deeper purples and brighter yellows, creating a clean and complementary look.

