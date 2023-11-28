Oracle Linux 8 Update 9
Oracle Linux 8 Update 9 includes updated Linux Kernel and improved technology for developers
Oracle is pleased to announce Oracle Linux 8 Update 9, the latest update to release 8 of the premier enterprise operating system for distributed computing environments. Oracle Linux sources, binaries, ISOs, and errata remain unrestricted and freely available from the Oracle Linux yum server.
Oracle Linux 8 update 9 for the 64-bit Intel and AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms is now generally available. Since the first release of Oracle Linuxin 2006, Oracle is committed to keeping Oracle Linux binary-compatible with the correspondent version of RHEL. This is the case with the release of Oracle Linux 8 update 9, which ships with the newest Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 7 Update 2 (UEK R7U2) and Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK) packages.
Behind the scenes of your most trusted cloud platform
Oracle Linux is the Enterprise Linux distribution underpinning Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and it can be used by customers in Oracle Cloud or for on-premises deployments. Freely available to all with high-quality, low-cost support for those who need it, Oracle Linux is a transparent and secure multicloud operating system that offers a smooth experience to organizations running workloads both on-premises and in the cloud.