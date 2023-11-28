Oracle is pleased to announce Oracle Linux 8 Update 9, the latest update to release 8 of the premier enterprise operating system for distributed computing environments. Oracle Linux sources, binaries, ISOs, and errata remain unrestricted and freely available from the Oracle Linux yum server.

Oracle Linux 8 update 9 for the 64-bit Intel and AMD (x86_64) and 64-bit Arm (aarch64) platforms is now generally available. Since the first release of Oracle Linuxin 2006, Oracle is committed to keeping Oracle Linux binary-compatible with the correspondent version of RHEL. This is the case with the release of Oracle Linux 8 update 9, which ships with the newest Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 7 Update 2 (UEK R7U2) and Red Hat Compatible Kernel (RHCK) packages.