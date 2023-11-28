Serving in a Third of a Second (HTTP/S and Gemini)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 28, 2023



THE server load is (and remains) low, owing primarily to our departure from PHP. The average load right now is 0.02 and the network capacity is high. Storage is SSD. In practice this means that requests can be answered almost instantaneously and not many files need to be sent to the requester. All files come from the same server. Combining all those factors, we now have a very fast site. Latency or overhead boil down to the network (packet transmission). █