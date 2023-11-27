today's howtos
The New Stack ☛ Insert Data into a MySQL Database via a Python Script
I want to show you something pretty cool that Python can do: Insert data into a MySQL database table.
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install Kubernetes Cluster Using K3s on RHEL 9 | 8
The step-by-step guide on this page will show you how to install Kubernetes cluster using K3s on RHEL 9 or RHEL 8. We will be setting up a single master node and two worker nodes, providing a scalable foundation for the containerized applications.
FOSSLinux ☛ First steps in managing Ubuntu Server for beginners
This beginner's guide to Ubuntu Server provides an easy-to-follow introduction to setting up and managing an Ubuntu Server. Learn the essentials of installation, configuration, and basic server tasks, paving the way for a successful and efficient server management experience.
Install Deepin Desktop Environment on Ubuntu Server 22.04.3
Following below is an attempt to reproduce Fedora's style of installation Deepin Desktop on Server's instance. Due to known issues with DDE on F39's server, this procedure has been done on Ubuntu 23.04 Server.
How to Install New (or Nerd) Fonts on GNU/Linux (Ultimate Guide)
A good font (also referred to as typography) is crucial in UI/UX design. However, individuals interested in desktop customization often enjoy having an amazing font of their choice on their system to make it stand out among others. While users are provided with a variety