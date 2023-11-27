EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.6.4 released

On one of my laptops, Chromium freezes for several seconds at startup, due to GPU hardware acceleration being enabled. Firefox GPU acceleration is awful; however, Chromium GPU acceleration is OK on a most of my computers, just this one laptop is a problem.

I have changed the default to hardware acceleration disabled. This will be for a new installation of Easy; if you update to Easy 5.6.4, then you will have to go into "Settings" to manually