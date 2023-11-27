EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.6.4 released
EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.6.4 released
Another one! They are coming out fast; version 5.6.3 was released only 10 days ago:[...]
NVIDIA SFS filtering fixed in SFSget
I have posted recently about NVIDIA SFS:
https://bkhome.org/news/202311/abort-load-nvidia-sfs-if-gpu-missing.html
SFSget, the SFS manager, lists NVIDIA SFS files that can be downloaded and installed. Running Easy 5.6.4RC, SFSget listed nvidia_5.15.137-*.sfs as well as nvidia_5.15.138-*.sfs. The kernel is 5.15.138, so only the latter should be listed.
Chromium hardware acceleration disabled
On one of my laptops, Chromium freezes for several seconds at startup, due to GPU hardware acceleration being enabled. Firefox GPU acceleration is awful; however, Chromium GPU acceleration is OK on a most of my computers, just this one laptop is a problem.
I have changed the default to hardware acceleration disabled. This will be for a new installation of Easy; if you update to Easy 5.6.4, then you will have to go into "Settings" to manually