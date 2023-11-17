6 Best Free and Open Source Linux Electronic Medical Records Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 17, 2023



This article focuses on software that provides Electronic Medical Records (EMR) functionality. This type of record is used in a hospital and doctor’s surgery to capture medical information, reducing the amount of physical records, and the costs associated in storing them. EMR software can make an appreciable difference to improve a medical organisation’s efficiency and raise quality standards. For example, it reduces storage costs, minimises medical errors, provides statistical reporting, and assists clinical studies.

Open source EMR software has an important role to play. In a resource poor country, commercial healthcare computer software may simply not be affordable. Alternatively, developed countries can make significant savings in IT costs by using an open source EMR system without compromising on patient care.

To provide in insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 6 high quality open source EMR software. Here’s our rating for each program.

