New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.1

Helping users bypass internet censorship and ensuring their online safety and security is at the core of everything we do. To protect the communities we serve, we want to ensure that our technologies are resilient against threats and attacks. To put our efforts to the test, we've tasked Cure53 to perform a security audit of Tor Browser and other tools related to censorship circumvention.

Security audits are important, they uncover blind spots, peel back assumptions, and show us ways to improve our overall security posture. A series of penetration tests and code audits were performed specifically targeting methods by which users connect to bridges in Tor Browser, as well as OONI Probe, rdsys, BridgeDB and Conjure.