SparkFun and Raspberry Pi Stories
SparkFun Electronics ☛ Nick Poole's 12 Years at SparkFun
Hey Gang! It's Nick from the SparkX R&D group jumping in to celebrate SparkFun's 20th anniversary! I've been fortunate enough to spend 12 years with this company (can you tell that 2011 was a big year for hiring?) so they asked me to reflect on that time and share some of thoughts with you. I was originally going to write something more free-form, but I've really enjoyed seeing my fellow 'funions answers to the questionnaire, so I'm gonna stick to the format.
Hackaday ☛ Booting The Raspberry Pi 5 With An NVMe SSD
The Raspberry Pi has come a long way since its humble origins, adding faster processors and better interfaces with each new generation. Now, the Raspberry Pi 5 has a lovely new PCIe port right on board, and [Jeff Geerling] has gone right ahead and slammed in an NVMe SSD as a boot drive.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Teacher’s Pi cluster controls digital learning classroom
Mike Reed is a completely self-taught digital learning teacher, and during his tenure he has built not one, but three, impressive Raspberry Pi clusters to make his lessons run more smoothly.
Back in the day, when Raspberry Pi Model 1 launched, Mike first learnt how to program in Python by himself, before going on to develop projects at suitable levels for all of his students.