GNU: poke now available in PTXdist, Texinfo 7.1 and MediaGoblin 0.13.0 released
poke @ Savannah: GNU poke now available in PTXdist
Alexander Dahl has packaged poke [1] for PTXdist, which is a build system for embedded GNU/Linux images.
texinfo @ Savannah: Texinfo 7.1 released
We have released version 7.1 of Texinfo, the GNU documentation format. It's available via a mirror (xz is much smaller than gz, but gz is available too just in case): [...]
GNU MediaGoblin: MediaGoblin 0.13.0
We're pleased to announce the release of MediaGoblin 0.13.0. See the release notes for full details and upgrading instructions.