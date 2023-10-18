Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

According to statCounter, Firefox Has Fallen to Market Share of Just 2.99%

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 18, 2023



THE misguided (and exceptionally self-serving) leadership at Mozilla is either not trying or simply failing to salvage Firefox. It seems to be trying to appease Google, as that's where the lion's share of the money comes from.

According to these latest figures (as ODF), the market share of Firefox, worldwide, fell below 3%% this month. Opera will soon become a lot bigger. It's already at 3.19%.

How did Mozilla get here and how does it plan to get out of the hole? █