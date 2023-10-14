today's howtos
How to install the Tor Browser on a Chromebook [Ed: ChromeOS is spyware controlled by a relatively malicious spying firm, so running Tor on it is rather pointless]
Suppose you are a seasoned connoisseur of exemplary open source apps. In that case, you've likely heard of the Tor project, a free browser that champions complete freedom and anonymity in its user's online exploits. The Tor browser can be downloaded onto PC and macOS devices, and Android's best budget phones enjoy premier access to this service via one of the best apps around. However, things get a little complicated when the latest Chromebooks get involved, as the Tor project doesn't currently have a direct download link for them.
How to install Kali Linux
If you’re interested in the field of cybersecurity, you must have heard of Kali Linux. Often heralded as the best Linux distribution for ethical hacking, Kali Linux comes with a plethora of penetration testing, vulnerability scanning, and data forensics tools, making it a must-have OS for beginner and professional security analysts.
While setting up Kali Linux is a fairly straightforward process, it can get a bit complicated if you’ve never installed an operating system. So, we’ve compiled a step-by-step procedure to help you download, install, and even set up dual boot for Windows 11 and Kali Linux.
How To Backup Files From Remote Linux VPS Using Rsync Script
Backups are the backbone of an organization. One of the efficient way to back up your files is to use the Rsync utility. Rsync is a powerful tool for efficiently transferring files between computers over a network. In this tutorial, you will learn how to backup files from a remote Linux system (VPS) to a local system using a simple rsync script. You will also learn how to use the script with both SSH password-based authentication and SSH key-based authentication.