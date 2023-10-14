If you’re interested in the field of cybersecurity, you must have heard of Kali Linux. Often heralded as the best Linux distribution for ethical hacking, Kali Linux comes with a plethora of penetration testing, vulnerability scanning, and data forensics tools, making it a must-have OS for beginner and professional security analysts.

While setting up Kali Linux is a fairly straightforward process, it can get a bit complicated if you’ve never installed an operating system. So, we’ve compiled a step-by-step procedure to help you download, install, and even set up dual boot for Windows 11 and Kali Linux.