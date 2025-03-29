Best Free and Open Source Software

news
Google Messages is a text messaging software application developed for its Android and Wear OS mobile operating systems.
Google Messages is proprietary software and is not available as a native Linux client, although there is a web app available. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux.
openapi-tui lists, browses and runs APIs - LinuxLinks
openapi-tui is a terminal UI to list, browse and run APIs defined with OpenAPI v3.0 and v3.1 spec.
This is free and open source software.
humanlog is a pretty log viewer - LinuxLinks
When invoked with no argument, it consumes stdin and parses it, attempting to make detected logs prettier on stdout.
If you emit logs in JSON or in logfmt, you will enjoy pretty logs when those entries are encountered by humanlog. Unrecognized lines are left unchanged.
This is free and open source software.
jnv navigates JSON offering a viewer and filter editor - LinuxLinks
jnv is designed for navigating JSON, offering an interactive JSON viewer and jq filter editor.
It’s inspired by jid and jiq.
This is free and open source software.
mult runs a command multiple times - LinuxLinks
mult lets you run a command multiple times and glance at the outputs via a TUI.
mult can come in handy in a few scenarios, such as:
Investigating inconsistent responses from a web server Checking the outcomes of a flaky test suite Running quick and dirty performance/stress tests
This is free and open source software.
gowatch builds and restarts go projects - LinuxLinks
gowatch is a command line tool that builds and (re)starts your go project every time you save a Go or template file.
This is free and open source software.