Best Free and Open Source Software

M5Stack Expands Offline LLM Lineup with Ethernet-Enabled Kit

M5Stack has launched the Module LLM Kit, combining the Module LLM and Module13.2 LLM Mate for offline AI inference and data communication. It supports applications like voice assistants, text-to-speech conversion, smart home control, and more.

LILYGO T-Deck Pro Offers E-Paper Display with Configurable 4G and Voice Options

LILYGO has introduced the T-Deck Pro, an open-source development board with a built-in keyboard and a 3.1-inch e-paper touchscreen. Combining sensor integration with touchscreen functionality, it can be applied to various projects in areas like IoT and portable devices.

Firefly Automation Controller Adds Industrial Control Capabilities to Raspberry Pi Compute Module

CrowdSupply recently featured the Firefly Automation Controller, a platform combining Raspberry Pi Compute Module-compatible modules with the STM32H7 microcontroller for industrial applications. With IO-Link Class B channels, it supports communication and control of sensors and actuators.

Raspberry Pi PoE+ Injector Leverages Power-Over-Ethernet for Remote Deployments

This month, Raspberry Pi launched a device capable of powering its single-board computers over Power-over-Ethernet. The Raspberry Pi PoE+ Injector enables both power and data to be transmitted through a single Ethernet cable, simplifying network infrastructure for projects deployed in remote or difficult-to-access locations.

Internet Society

All About Peering: What It Is, How It’s Done, and Why We Need It

Peering is a fundamental part of how the Internet works. It allows networks to exchange traffic directly, reducing reliance on intermediaries. This improves performance, lowers costs, and increases network resilience.  

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 14.0.8 (Windows only)

This version includes very urgent security updates to Firefox for Windows.

9to5Linux

KaOS 2025.03 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 6.3 and Linux Kernel 6.13

Powered by the Linux 6.13 kernel series, KaOS Linux 2025.03 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series, namely the KDE Plasma 6.3.3 point release, as well as the KDE Gear 24.12.3 and KDE Frameworks 6.12 software suites, all built on the Qt 6.8.3 open-source application framework.

Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux 6.14, GNOME 48

Powered by the recently released Linux 6.14 kernel and featuring the latest and greatest GNOME 48 desktop environment, Ubuntu 25.04 (codename Plucky Puffin) promises many goodies like the triple buffering feature from Ubuntu, Papers as the default document viewer replacing Evince, and BeaconDB-powered geolocation services.

LibreOffice 25.2.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 83 Bug Fixes

Coming a month after LibreOffice 25.2.1, the LibreOffice 25.2.2 point release is here to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Best Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 29, 2025

Linux 6.14 Released

  
original and LWN

 
Debian-Based Q4OS Has a New Release

  
Distribution Release: Q4OS 5.8

 
KaOS 2025.03 Linux Distro Released with KDE Plasma 6.3 and Linux Kernel 6.13

  
KaOS Linux 2025.03 has been released today as the latest ISO snapshot for this independent Linux distribution built on top of the latest KDE software and featuring Arch Linux’s pacman package manager.

 
Ubuntu-Based Zorin OS 17.3 Is Now Available Targeting Windows 10 Users

  
Today, the Zorin OS team announced the release and general availability of Zorin OS 17.3 as the third installment in the latest Zorin OS 17 series of this Ubuntu-based distribution targeting Windows users and Linux newcomers.

 
Linux Foundation Outsourcing Linux to Akamai (Privacy Issue)

  
as usual

 
Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux 6.14, GNOME 48

  
Canonical released today the beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release for public beta testing, so it’s time to take a look at what to expect from the final release.

 
Credible nerd says stop using atop, doesn't say why, everyone panics

  
Bad news about the Linux system monitor may be on the way

 
LibreOffice 25.2.2 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 83 Bug Fixes

  
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.2.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.2 office suite series with various bug fixes.

 
GNU Head, Stallman's katana, and Internet Hall of Fame medal auctioned off to free software community members

  
USA (Monday, March 24, 2025) the Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced that...


  
 


 
Games: Immortal Boy, Mini Royale, and More

  
8 new stories from GamingOnLinux

 
How artifacts are signed in Fedora

  
For the last few months, one of the things I've been working on in Fedora is adding support for SecureBoot on Arm64

 
This Week in Plasma: zero VHI bugs and much more

  
This week we drilled into the outstanding bug lists, and drove the number of HI and VHI priority bugs down to their lowest ever numbers

 
Android Leftovers

  
10 Unexpected Ways You Can Use Your Android Phone

 
LibreOffice Base and Firebird – a special relationship

  
The Firebird database is distinguished by its unique features within the LibreOffice Base compatible database ecosystem

 
Stalwart Moves Beyond Email: A Full Collaboration Server Is on the Horizon

  
Stalwart open-source mail server is expanding beyond email to become a full collaboration platform with calendaring, contacts, and file sharing support

 
Calibre 8.1 Boosts macOS Support, Adds FreeBSD Device Connectivity

  
Calibre 8.1 ebook manager adds external cover editing, locks virtual library tabs, and introduces FreeBSD device support

 
State of Linux Windowing Systems: Is Wayland Good in 2025?

  
The Wayland display server has long been called the way of the future for Linux

 
4 things you should do to make the ultimate Linux gaming PC

  
My primary gaming PC runs Linux

 
Both Haiku and Linux get new FOSS Nvidia drivers

  
Thanks to Collabora's work on Zink and NVK… and indirectly to GPU-maker's FOSS release, too

 
against proof of waste

  
As web servers get overwhelmed by LLM bots, some operators are resorting to programs that demand visiting web clients to perform some relatively expensive computation to be granted access to the website

 
Ubuntu Fixes Wi-Fi Connection Fail at Login Screen

  
Ubuntu users frustrated by the inability to connect to a new password-protected Wi-Fi network at the login screen will be pleased to know a fix is rolling out

 
"Free" filing should be free as in freedom

  
A modern free society has an obligation to offer electronic tax filing that respects user freedom, and the United States is not excluded from this responsibility

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux

 
Videos/Shows About GNU/Linux (Invidious)

  
from the past week

 
Hyperbola – simple and lightweight Linux distribution

  
The Hyperbola Project is a community driven effort to provide a fully free (as in freedom) operating system that is stable

 
Lutris 2025 review - Great progress, but the road is still long

  
Over the years, many Linux unification gaming platforms have come and gone

 
GNOME: #193 Image Loading

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 21 to March 28

 
PCLinuxOS Screenshot Showcase and Chief Editor's Desk (New Issue Released)

  
Some PCLOS news

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Firefox Threatens Suicide, Then Backpedals

  
by Paul Arnote (parnote)

 
On March 24th, 2025 EmmaDE5 1.04 maintenance and documentation updates

  
Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 1.04 (32 and 64 bits) based on Debian 12.10 Bookworm and the XFCE/LXQt desktop environments

 
deepin 25 Alpha Released

  
deepin 25 Alpha has enhanced system-level product functionality and personalized management capabilities to provide users with a complete desktop environment

 
Release of Flowblade Video Editor 2.20 and Autobase 2.2.0

  
two new releases

 
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More

  
hardware picks

 
BSD: powerd++ not always saving power, BSD Now has new episode

  
BSD leftovers

 
Fedora, Flatpak, Red Hat Puff Pieces, and Mass Layoffs at IBM

  
Some IBM leftovers

 
Buzzword-Ready Linux Distributions To Watch in 2025

  
powering everything from natural language processing to autonomous vehicles

 
State of Linux Windowing Systems: Is Wayland Good in 2025?

  
X.Org vs. Wayland in 2025

 
GNOME/GTK: Christian Hergert on libdex, Robert Roth on GNOME Calculator, and GNOME Foundation on GUADEC 2025

  
GNOME news

 
Proton VPN in Proprietary Web Browsers Sold as "Privacy"

  
Proton VPN bundled

 
Contribute to Fedora 42 KDE, Virtualization, and Upgrade Test Days

  
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make certain that changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release

 
ReactOS 0.4.15 is Out

  
Release of ReactOS 0.4.15

 
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, 3-D Printing, FPGAs, and More

  
hardware-centric stories

 
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

  
mostly Windows TCO

 
openSUSE’s Zypper Package Manager Gets an Exciting New Feature

  
Zypper adds experimental parallel downloads and a faster media backend

 
Linux for Windows Users? There’s No Such Thing!

  
Want Linux to feel like Windows

 
These 5 Companies Make Linux-First PCs

  
If you want to use a Linux computer, you may assume you need to buy a Windows PC and install Linux on it

 
air is a live-reloading utility for developing Go applications

  
This is free and open source software

 
Games: Warfare Legacy Collection, ENA: Dream BBQ, Geo Mythica, and More

  
some of the latest from GamingOnLinux

 
Announcing Istio 1.25.1 and Neovim 0.11

  
two new releases

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Celebrating Document Freedom Day

  
FOSS picks

 
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Geerling on TV, Going [GNU/]Linux

  
new shows/episodes

 
Red Hat Buying Articles About Itself, Hey Hi (AI) Hype in Full Swing

  
Some of Red Hat's latest

 
Android Devices as GNU/Linux PCs, Disappointment With Samsung, Phones Getting Bloated

  
mobile gadgets in the news

 
OpenSUSE: Freedom Does Not Come From One Vendor, Some Security Advisories Detailed

  
news from the OpenSUSE news site

 
Games: Godot, Steam Deck, and More

  
gaming leftovers

 
MPV 0.40 Open-Source Video Player Released with Native HDR Support on Linux

  
MPV 0.40 open-source and free media player that supports a wide range of media file formats, audio and video codecs, and subtitle types. is now available for download with new features and improvements.

 
How-To Geek on Plex Media Server and Raspberry Pi

  
slightly older articles

 
Android Leftovers

  
Pixel Watch users hit with wave of bugs after Wear OS 5.1 update (Update: Google investigating)

 
redhat.com propping up the large language models (LLMs) hype instead of Linux and Free software

  
redhat.com is debased

 
Plastics are good. As long as they are recycled

  
The Fairphone 5 took this even further; 75% of the overall structural plastics used within is made of 100% PCR plastics

 
A Roadmap for a modern Plasma Login Manager

  
Plasma's login experience is an area that we know requires some improvement

 
7 Linux Features I Miss Every Time I Boot into Windows 11

  
I use Linux for my personal projects and Windows for my professional responsibilities

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Dolphin file manager, rar files & available space problem

  
Here's a wee issue you won't come across every day. Or even every week. Say you're using Linux

 
This is the most helpful new Linux tool I've tried in years - here's why and how I use it

  
This Linux tool is my new go-to for easier searching, upgrading, and automating my system

 
Games: Batocera, Bazzite, ChimeraOS, and More

  
Games-related news

 
Trisquel Linux handles both your desktop and server needs - or does it?

  
If you want to install a Linux desktop and server, you'd typically choose two different distributions

 
5 best Linux distros for staying anonymous - when a VPN isn't enough

  
Need serious privacy on a regular basis? Work with these distributions, and you'll leave no trace

 
Mozilla Thunderbird 136 Released with New “Appearance” Panel in Settings

  
The Mozilla Thunderbird 136 open-source email, calendar, news, chat, and contactbook client was released today with various new features and several bug fixes.

 
Kernel Articles in LWN

  
now outside the paywall

 
A look at /e/OS on tablet hardware [LWN.net]

  
fork of LineageOS

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles