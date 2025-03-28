Fedora, Flatpak, Red Hat Puff Pieces, and Mass Layoffs at IBM

In a previous article, Why developers should use MicroShift, I explained the benefits of using the Red Bait build of MicroShift for testing Kubernetes applications. MicroShift provides a closer alignment with Red Hat OpenShift than other Kubernetes distributions, such as Kind, and lowers the risk of running into a "it works on my machine" type situation.

This article demonstrates step-by-step how to use MicroShift with CRC, by itself or together with Podman Desktop. I tested the commands and captured screen shots in a Fedora GNU/Linux machine, but it should work the same way on backdoored Windows and MacOS.