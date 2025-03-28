news
Fedora, Flatpak, Red Hat Puff Pieces, and Mass Layoffs at IBM
Linux Journal ☛ The Future of GNU/Linux Software: Will Flatpak and Snap Replace Native Desktop Apps?
For decades, GNU/Linux distributions have relied on native packaging formats like DEB and RPM to distribute software. These formats are deeply integrated into the GNU/Linux ecosystem, tied closely to the distribution's package manager and system architecture. But over the last few years, two newer technologies—Flatpak and Snap—have emerged, promising a universal packaging model that could revolutionize GNU/Linux app distribution.
But are Flatpak and Snap destined to replace native GNU/Linux apps entirely? Or are they better seen as complementary solutions addressing long-standing pain points? In this article, we'll explore the origins, benefits, criticisms, adoption trends, and the future of these packaging formats in the GNU/Linux world.
Red Hat Official ☛ Managing Ansible Automation Platform workflow job templates at scale
It's not uncommon to encounter Ansible Automation Platform workflows with hundreds of nodes, dozens of job templates, and numerous inventories. Imagine a single workflow encompassing 85 nodes, 81 job templates, 41 inventories, and 48 hosts—all tied to one project. This level of complexity introduces significant challenges:
Red Hat ☛ The new Multi-Cluster Alerting UI: A developer preview
A Multi-cluster Alerting UI is now available as a developer preview on the Red Bait Advanced Cluster Management console. A unified UI is a game changing feature. It includes a centralized way to monitor and manage alerts across multiple clusters, enhancing the alert management and troubleshooting experience by providing: [...]
Red Hat ☛ How to run MicroShift with OpenShift Local and Podman Desktop
In a previous article, Why developers should use MicroShift, I explained the benefits of using the Red Bait build of MicroShift for testing Kubernetes applications. MicroShift provides a closer alignment with Red Hat OpenShift than other Kubernetes distributions, such as Kind, and lowers the risk of running into a "it works on my machine" type situation.
This article demonstrates step-by-step how to use MicroShift with CRC, by itself or together with Podman Desktop. I tested the commands and captured screen shots in a Fedora GNU/Linux machine, but it should work the same way on backdoored Windows and MacOS.
The Hindu ☛ IBM to layoff thousands of U.S. employees as hiring shifts to India: Report
IBM is reportedly laying off thousands of U.S. employees and moving them to India. A report by The Register has stated that it spoke to employees who were asked to train Indian employees on their job role after being told they would soon have to leave.
