news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Celebrating Document Freedom Day
-
Linuxiac ☛ Cloudflare Open-Sources OPKSSH: SSH with Single Sign-On
Cloudflare released OPKSSH (OpenPubkey SSH) as open source (Apache-2.0 license) under the umbrella of the OpenPubkey project. And let me tell you, this is big because this move brings single sign-on (SSO) to SSH without requiring any changes to the standard SSH protocols or software.
-
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.13: Kernel 6.14, Zorin 17.3, EU OS, apt Guide and More GNU/Linux Stuff
GNU minus Linux?
-
Open Source For U ☛ Essential Open Source Tools for Network Administrators
Let’s delve into a wide array of open source tools designed to address critical areas such as connectivity testing, traffic monitoring, security, automation, and advanced networking. These tools empower network professionals to enhance reliability, fortify security, and streamline operations by leveraging the flexibility and innovation of open source technology.
-
Open Source For U ☛ MongoDB Atlas Expands In Southeast Asia
MongoDB Atlas Expands to proprietary trap AWS in Malaysia and Thailand // Local availability enables businesses like Botnoi and EasyEat to drive innovation and enhance user experiences. MongoDB has announced that MongoDB Atlas, its industry-leading multi-cloud data platform, is now available in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Regions in Malaysia and Thailand.
-
Libre Arts ☛ LibreArts Weekly recap — 23 March 2025
Week highlights: new releases of GIMP, Blender, PDF4QT, libwacom, and LosslessCut.
-
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.33 sneak peek
As the release of Kubernetes v1.33 approaches, the Kubernetes project continues to evolve. Features may be deprecated, removed, or replaced to improve the overall health of the project. This blog post outlines some planned changes for the v1.33 release, which the release team believes you should be aware of to ensure the continued smooth operation of your Kubernetes environment and to keep you up-to-date with the latest developments. The information below is based on the current status of the v1.33 release and is subject to change before the final release date.
The Kubernetes API removal and deprecation process
The Kubernetes project has a well-documented deprecation policy for features. This policy states that stable Hey Hi (AI) may only be deprecated when a newer, stable version of that same API is available and that Hey Hi (AI) have a minimum lifetime for each stability level. A deprecated API has been marked for removal in a future Kubernetes release. It will continue to function until removal (at least one year from the deprecation), but usage will result in a warning being displayed. Removed Hey Hi (AI) are no longer available in the current version, at which point you must migrate to using the replacement.
-
Events
-
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: FSD meeting recap 2025-03-21
Check out the important work our volunteers accomplished
at today's Free Software Directory (FSD) IRC meeting.
-
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Mozilla
-
Mozilla ☛ The Mozilla Blog: A smarter VPN experience: Introducing the Mozilla VPN extension for Windows [Ed: Mozilla tries to seem like it promotes (sells) privacy, but it leaves out privacy-respecting platforms and instead promotes a back-doored one which takes screenshots all the time, making them available to police, Microsoft, etc.]
-
-
-
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
-
Document Foundation ☛ Celebrating Document Freedom Day
Why Document Freedom Day Matters More Than Ever Every year, Document Freedom Day reminds us of a simple but powerful idea: we should have control over our own data. Not just where we store it, but how we access it, share it, and keep it usable for years to come.
-