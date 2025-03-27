As the release of Kubernetes v1.33 approaches, the Kubernetes project continues to evolve. Features may be deprecated, removed, or replaced to improve the overall health of the project. This blog post outlines some planned changes for the v1.33 release, which the release team believes you should be aware of to ensure the continued smooth operation of your Kubernetes environment and to keep you up-to-date with the latest developments. The information below is based on the current status of the v1.33 release and is subject to change before the final release date.

The Kubernetes API removal and deprecation process

The Kubernetes project has a well-documented deprecation policy for features. This policy states that stable Hey Hi (AI) may only be deprecated when a newer, stable version of that same API is available and that Hey Hi (AI) have a minimum lifetime for each stability level. A deprecated API has been marked for removal in a future Kubernetes release. It will continue to function until removal (at least one year from the deprecation), but usage will result in a warning being displayed. Removed Hey Hi (AI) are no longer available in the current version, at which point you must migrate to using the replacement.