Red Hat Buying Articles About Itself, Hey Hi (AI) Hype in Full Swing

Since the rise of gen AI, many companies have been working to integrate large language models (LLMs) into their business processes to create value. One of the key challenges is providing domain-specific knowledge to LLMs. Many companies have chosen retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), storing internal documents in a vector database and querying the LLM while referencing stored knowledge. Another approach is fine-tuning, which slightly modifies the original model weights to incorporate new knowledge and skills.

In the past, fine-tuning LLMs was not an easy task for many organizations. It required a specialized training cluster and a broad range of technical expertise. However, the open source ecosystem has lowered the barrier to entry. For example, Hugging Face offers a variety of popular tools for training and customizing models, while Kubeflow provides a cloud-native approach to running training jobs across distributed containers.