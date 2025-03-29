GNOME: #193 Image Loading

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 29, 2025



Quoting: #193 Image Loading · This Week in GNOME —

Glycin, the newish image loading and editing library, now supports specifying the memory format for image data an API user needs. If glycin is used with GTK, this has always been taken care of automatically. However, for other use cases, it’s now possible to specify a limited set of formats the API user supports. Support for loading image data from a GInputStream or GBytes instead of GFile has also landed.

These features are important to adopt glycin in other areas in the quest to replace GdkPixbuf to make image loading more safe and enable more features like HDR image support and support for more image formats.

You can financially support my work or drop by and submit a code contribution.